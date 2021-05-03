Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $123.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.96. 227,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,111. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.