Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.180 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Strategic Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

