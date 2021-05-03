Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 48,899 First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter.

LEGR opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

