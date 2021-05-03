Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,575 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.