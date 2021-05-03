Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 615,740 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,536,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,817,000 after purchasing an additional 281,864 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,513,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 242,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $90.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $96.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

