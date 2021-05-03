Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,173,000 after buying an additional 573,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

EFV opened at $51.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

