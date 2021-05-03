Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,443,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after buying an additional 792,878 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 622,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,433,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 462,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB opened at $67.57 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $63.92 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92.

