Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,471 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

