Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 26,568 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 166,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 270,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period.

FMB opened at $56.91 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67.

