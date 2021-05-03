Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.63 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

NYSE AJG opened at $144.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $145.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

