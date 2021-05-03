Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $206.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day moving average of $183.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $211.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

