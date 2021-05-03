Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of CBSH opened at $77.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Insiders sold a total of 97,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,140 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

