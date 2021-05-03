Strs Ohio Acquires 15,700 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $112.68 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

