Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Outfront Media worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $4,883,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $38,583,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT opened at $24.37 on Monday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.