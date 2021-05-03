Strs Ohio Sells 2,813 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $252.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

