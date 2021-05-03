Strs Ohio Sells 6,071 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

