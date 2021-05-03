Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Invests $487,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

