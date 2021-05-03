Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 323 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,464.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

