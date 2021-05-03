Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU opened at $222.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

