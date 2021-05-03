Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 764,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of SUTNY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 417,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,843. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

