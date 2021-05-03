Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.48). Summit Materials reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,884,000 after purchasing an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,469,000.

Shares of SUM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,983. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

