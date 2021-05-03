Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

SUMO stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $527,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $46,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 522,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

