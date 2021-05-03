Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.71

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.71 and last traded at $166.62, with a volume of 348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.83.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

