Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at CSFB

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.31 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.06 and a 52 week high of C$67.14. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Insiders sold 52,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,749 in the last three months.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

