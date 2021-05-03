Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 736.0 days.

Shares of Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $$7.95 during trading on Monday. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

