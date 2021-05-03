Sunrun (RUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

In other news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

