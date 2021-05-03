Suretly (SUR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,280.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $69,626.11 and approximately $2,280.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.83 or 0.00890856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,701.34 or 0.09923304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00099487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00046742 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

