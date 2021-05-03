SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM opened at $386.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.99. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total transaction of $1,392,801.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

