Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

