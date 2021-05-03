Symrise’s (SYIEF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEF traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $129.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83. Symrise has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

