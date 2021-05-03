Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.21. 59,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,203.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summitry LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

