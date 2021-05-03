Systemax (SYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Systemax to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Systemax’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Systemax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYX opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. Systemax has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $532,917.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,170.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921 in the last ninety days. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

