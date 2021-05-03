Tadpole Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $16.42 or 0.00028889 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $210,379.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00280054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.77 or 0.01178641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00738099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.40 or 0.99988384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

