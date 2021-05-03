TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €25.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.77 ($30.31).

TEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

ETR TEG traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting €25.71 ($30.25). 289,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €19.20 ($22.59) and a fifty-two week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.07.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

