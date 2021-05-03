Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Down 31.4% in April

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TWND stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Monday. 149,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,517. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. Tailwind Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

