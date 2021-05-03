Takkt (ETR:TTK) PT Set at €16.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €14.08 ($16.56) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. Takkt has a 12-month low of €7.03 ($8.27) and a 12-month high of €14.34 ($16.87). The firm has a market cap of $923.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83.

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

