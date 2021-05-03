TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in April

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 403,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. 548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,313. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $758.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

