TD Securities Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLR. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.06.

NYSE DLR opened at $154.31 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

