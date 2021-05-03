TD Securities Boosts Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$38.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by TD Securities to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.63.

OVV opened at C$29.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.30. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$7.20 and a 1-year high of C$36.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.29%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

