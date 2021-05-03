TD Securities Raises Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to $1.65

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.65 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BTEGF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.74.

BTEGF stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

