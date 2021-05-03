TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises about 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.21. 13,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of -186.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $138.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,295 shares of company stock worth $31,854,586 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

