TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $69,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $73,724,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,295 shares of company stock worth $31,854,586. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $133.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

