Team (TISI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $207.30 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Shares of TISI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. 73 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $314.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Team has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

