TEAM (TokenStars) Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $94,893.32 and $1,669.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

