Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

