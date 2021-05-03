Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$33.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.11.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$26.18. 1,565,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,939. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.56. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.01 and a 52 week high of C$29.81.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

