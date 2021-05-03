Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Teekay LNG Partners has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Teekay LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE:TGP opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGP. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

