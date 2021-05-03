Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,009,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 56,896,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 420,099.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TIAOF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Telecom Italia has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS TIAOF remained flat at $$0.54 during trading on Monday. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

