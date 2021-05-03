Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. New Street Research raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

TEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. 2,070,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 368,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

