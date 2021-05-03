Telekom Austria’s (TKAGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TKAGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telekom Austria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Telekom Austria has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

